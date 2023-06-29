Threshold One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.53 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $219.78 million and $10.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,526.81 or 1.00005205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02177471 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,385,417.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.