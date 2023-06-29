Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 167.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,986 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $41,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 356,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,374. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

