Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 862,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

