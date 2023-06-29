Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.85% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $401,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,280. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

