Tiaa Fsb Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,476,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,060,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 1,202,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,130,877. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

