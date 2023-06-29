Tiaa Fsb Has $259.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.65% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $259,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.64. 119,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,083. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

