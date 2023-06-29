Tiaa Fsb Has $58.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,469 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 163,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

