Tiaa Fsb Purchases 264,349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,349 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $144,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 160,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,838. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

