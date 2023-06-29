Tiaa Fsb Purchases 524,108 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $585,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. 1,392,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,456. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

