Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $88,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,719. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

