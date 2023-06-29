Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,656. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

