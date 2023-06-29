Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $175,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,631. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.