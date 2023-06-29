Tiaa Fsb Sells 155,028 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,028 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 21.60% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $74,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $994,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NUDM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 41,114 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

