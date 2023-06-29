Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

TWMIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

