TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after buying an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

