Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Upgraded to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Tobii Dynavox AB (Publ) develops and sells assistive technology products for communication in Sweden and internationally. The company provides technology and solutions for augmentative and alternative communication for people with disabilities. It also offers speech generating devices and eye trackers; software and apps for communication, computer access, special education, and analysis; accessories, including keyguards, chargers, mounts, and cases; games; and books.

