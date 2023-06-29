Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as low as C$8.39. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 57,978 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market cap of C$345.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.18. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.6152416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

