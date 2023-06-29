Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as low as C$1.11. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 128,862 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXP. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

