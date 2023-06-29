Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.10

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.10 and traded as high as C$62.08. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$61.73, with a volume of 1,039,867 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.67.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.3333333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

