Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.85. 166,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,311. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.