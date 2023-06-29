Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.85. 166,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,311. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.