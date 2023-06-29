Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 million-$6.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 million.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of TGAN opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Transphorm by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,929,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Transphorm by 1,871.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 240,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transphorm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Transphorm by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transphorm by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.