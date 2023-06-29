Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCNFree Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.49. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 438,617 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7585499 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

