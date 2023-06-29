Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.49. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 438,617 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7585499 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

