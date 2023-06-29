Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Acquires £29,760 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Free Report) insider Tom Jenkins acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($37,838.53).

Tristel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON TSTL opened at GBX 355 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.56. Tristel plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5,071.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Get Tristel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tristel in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.