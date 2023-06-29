TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,272 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 135,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,200. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

