TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 312,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 293,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000.

TPHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,951. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

