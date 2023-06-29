TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.53. 478,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,835. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

