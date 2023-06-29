TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $204.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,406. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

