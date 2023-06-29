TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,262 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.69. 68,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,801. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

