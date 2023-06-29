TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,963 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.4% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.34. 698,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,739. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.17 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

