TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,601. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

