TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VUG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.13. The stock had a trading volume of 106,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,582. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
