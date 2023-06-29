TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.13. The stock had a trading volume of 106,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,582. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.