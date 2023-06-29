Truist Financial Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $24.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

TRMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

TRMK opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

