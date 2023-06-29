Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $148.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.25.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

