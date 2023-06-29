Truist Financial Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $148.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.25.
NYSE:BLDR opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
