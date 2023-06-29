Tufton Capital Management Buys 321 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 559,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,889. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

