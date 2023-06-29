Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 195.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $16,664,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 127.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.