Tufton Capital Management Has $4.70 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $133.87. 1,362,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

