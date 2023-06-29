Tufton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 6,223 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.2 %

WRB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 157,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

