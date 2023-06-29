Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $686.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,034. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

