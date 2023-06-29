Tufton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

