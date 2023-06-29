Tufton Capital Management Sells 309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

EMR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.



