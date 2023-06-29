Tufton Capital Management Sells 729 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 752,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,285. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

