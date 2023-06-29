Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Holdings Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

