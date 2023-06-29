Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.86. Tuya shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 75,731 shares traded.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get Tuya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 621,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 345,935 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.