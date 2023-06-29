Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,706 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock worth $11,359,654. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COIN opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

