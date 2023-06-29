Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.