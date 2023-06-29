U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

USB stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

