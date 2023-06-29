Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.53. 4,400,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,154,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

