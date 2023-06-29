Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.86

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 236687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

