UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UniFirst Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of UNF opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $152.84 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.91.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.