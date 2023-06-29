Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on U. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Unity Software Trading Up 4.1 %

U opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,171 shares of company stock worth $9,444,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

